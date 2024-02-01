Bognor Regis builders merchant raises thousands for hospices
Covers, which has branches on Station Road in Bognor Regis and Quarry Lane in Chichester, will donate the money to 12 hospices across the South east – including St Barnabas House Hospices and St Wilfrid’s Hospice.
The campaign, dubbed Help for Hospices, is a significant yearly event for Covers and, since launching it in 2015, staff have raised nearly £250,000 for hard-pressed hospices in Kent, Worthing, Wincheste, Southampton and other locations across the South East. Last year, between December 11 and 15, all Covers branches actively took part in fundraising efforts for their local hospices. And, as part of its commitment to giving back, the company promised to donate £1 for every metre of 4x2 timbre sold that week.
On Friday, December 15, each depot hosted a special fundraising day and staff members donned Christmas jumpers to put a festive spin on the occasion. Fundraising efforts included the sale of various sweet, homemade treats, with all proceeds going to the hospices.
"We are thrilled to support our 12 amazing charities with £33,000 through our Help for Hospices fundraising week,” said Rupert Green, chairman of Covers Timber and Builders Merchants. “The generosity of our staff and support of our customers has made a significant impact on the lives of those in our communities who rely on the services provided by the hospices. We extend our thanks to every customer and member of our team who contributed to the fundraising total.”