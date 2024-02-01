Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Covers, which has branches on Station Road in Bognor Regis and Quarry Lane in Chichester, will donate the money to 12 hospices across the South east – including St Barnabas House Hospices and St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

The campaign, dubbed Help for Hospices, is a significant yearly event for Covers and, since launching it in 2015, staff have raised nearly £250,000 for hard-pressed hospices in Kent, Worthing, Wincheste, Southampton and other locations across the South East. Last year, between December 11 and 15, all Covers branches actively took part in fundraising efforts for their local hospices. And, as part of its commitment to giving back, the company promised to donate £1 for every metre of 4x2 timbre sold that week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday, December 15, each depot hosted a special fundraising day and staff members donned Christmas jumpers to put a festive spin on the occasion. Fundraising efforts included the sale of various sweet, homemade treats, with all proceeds going to the hospices.

Staff at Covers raising money last December.