All seven members are finalists in the Arun Business Partnership Awards and all work at The_Track, a ‘flexible co-working space’ in the Bognor Regis Railway Station. The awards highlight business leaders who make significant contributions to their local trade community and the winners will be announced on November 17.

The awards were founded more than twenty years ago and recognise local businesses and entrepreneurs working across a range of categories, including Independent Retailer, Employer of the Year, and Marketing and Promotion. The Arun Business Partnership itself now comprises more than 2,000 member companies who do business with each other, create jobs and support the economy.

The seven members shortlisted for an award are: Karen Bidmead, Claire Antill, Steven Parker, Ben Waeland, Lyndsey Lee, Rachel Markie and The_Track’s very own community manager Georgia Alston.

The_Track?

Ms Alston, who is up for the Training and Development award, said this is a proud moment for the co-working space: “The Arun Business Partnership has played a huge role in boosting opportunity and prosperity in the local area for many years, so we are absolutely delighted that so many of our members have been recognised on this highly respected platform.

“As committed advocates of entrepreneurship in the area, it gives us a real vote of confidence that the work we are doing to make Bognor Regis a place where businesses can thrive isn’t going unnoticed. Award nominations are a huge source of pride for the finalists, but, more so, I hope that the opportunity for our members to be highlighted on the local stage will serve as inspiration and proof that anyone in the Arun District area can start a successful business and be thoroughly supported in doing so.

“We look forward to the awards night and wish all of our members in the shortlist the very best of luck.”

The_Track is operated by Town Square Spaces LTD, a network of coworking and business support sites across the UK on behalf of the town council. It has worked closely with the Arun Business Partnership and was founded with the same goal of promoting business talent in West Sussex.

