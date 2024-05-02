Bognor Regis care home hit by lightning 'working at pace' to find alternative accommodation for residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The lightning struck Beach View care home, on Alleyne Way in Elmer, at 1.44am today (May 02). No residents were harmed and no fire was discovered but residents were safely evacuated as a precautionary measure.

"“Our team, supported by the West Sussex Fire Brigade and West Sussex County Council, calmly and safely evacuated the eight residents living at the home to a nearby day care centre. Everyone is safe and well, and no injuries were sustained,” a Beach View spokesperson said.

“Our team are working at pace, supported by West Sussex County Council, to find a suitable alternative accommodation for our eight residents whilst repairs can be made to the property. As much of the property has not been affected, we are assessing whether it can be made safe so everyone can return today.

“Family members are being kept updated as these plans are developed, and our goal is to get everyone back to the home as quickly as possible, once safe to do so.

“We want to commend our care team for their calm and exemplary response last night, and we thank the Fire Brigade and colleagues from the Council team for their swift and ongoing support.”