Bognor Regis care home is rated 'good' in latest report

Zacchaeus is a residential care home which provides personal care to three people with learning disabilities, but has the facilities to care for five.

The care home was evaluated across a range of criteria: safety and quality of leadership.

Traditionally, CQC inspections also evaluate the quality and effectiveness of care at such facilities, but inspectors decided to focus on safety and leadership at Zacchaeus following information they received about the care home.

Fortunately, the care home performed well across both areas.

Speaking to patients, relatives and staff about their experience with the service they found that it met a number of key criteria for safety.

The report reads: “People and those who matter to them told us they felt the service was safe. People told us they would tell staff if they were not happy or were worried about something. Information about keeping safe was provided in accessible formats. We observed people to be relaxed and at ease with staff.”Structures were also in place to ensure the facility stayed as safe as possible. The report said “Staff had training on how to recognise and report abuse and they knew how to apply it. Staff told us they received safeguarding training during induction and undertook refresher training regularly. Relatives told us they had no concerns about their loved one's safety.”

Leadership at Zacchaeus was similarly praised. Inspectors said management cultivated a ‘person centred, open, inclusive and empowering atmosphere’. They added: “The registered manager had the skills, knowledge and experience to perform their role and a clear

understanding of people's needs and good oversight of the service.”

A member of staff who spoke to inspectors said the culture at Zacchaeus is ‘completely unique’: "It's like an extended family, I think everyone here feels the same way."

Another staff member said "I can honestly say there is not one single day when I haven't wanted to come to work, it's like family and we the staff feel like a family as well. We have a brilliant team here, it's all for the core members to make every day the best it can be, to have fun".