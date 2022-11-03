Bognor Regis care home resident goes 'back home' as she spends the day at her old job

Kay Walker, who now lives at MHA Greenways, was the first ever bank manager at Santander on High Street – a position she held for thirty years.

As part of a Seize the Day initiative, she was given a tour of her old work place and spotted plenty of changes since her time at the branch. She was accompanied on the tour by her husband Robin, who she met while working at the bank. He said she had a ‘fantastic time’ at Santander.

"t was lovely to reminisce about her days working there,” he said. “The staff at the bank and at MHA Greenways helped to make the day a real joy, and it was great to see Kay in what used to be her natural environment. I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone involved in making the day happen.”

Kay Walker back at her old job

Seize the Day initiatives encourage residents at MHA Greenways to re-experience activities and events from the past or do something they would like to do for the first time.

Care home activity coordinator Joanne Mitchell said: “Since visiting the bank it's all Kay has been talking about. She told everyone what she did and was very happy when she came back to the home. As soon as she arrived at the bank, she was taking in her surroundings and kept saying it feels like she has come back home.”

Community engagement champion for Santander, Cassandra Partridge added:

“We are always looking for ways to work with the community and this was a great opportunity for us. Kay had a fantastic time and even wore red to match our uniform.

“She was very keen to see the different systems that we use now compared to when she worked here. It was really nice to see her reminisce and one thing that really struck us was her amazing memory. She was telling us how the building and the layout was different when she worked here, and we are all very proud of having her visit us.”