Bognor Regis care home sold to domicilary care agency
Burlington Nursing Home, in Bognor Regis, was purchased by care agency Prime Care Ltd, an established nursing agency which places professionals in nursing and care homes throughout Sussex, Surrey and Staffordshire. Before they bought Burlington Care Home, the company was also already responsible for two pre-existing care homes.
Before the sale, the business had been owned by Carey Jamison since 2007. She sold it earlier this year in order to free herself up to pursue other business interests.
“When I bought the business through Charles, this was my first care home and venture into the sector,” she explained. “It was a steep learning curve and, although there have been challenges along the way, I have enjoyed the time I have had at Burlington and have taken the decision to sell as I want to pursue other interests and feel now is a good time to be handing over the business to a new owner.”
Rojimon Varughese, Director at Prime Care Ltd, adds, “Having been involved in the domiciliary care sector since 2014 and also owning two care homes in the south, I was keen to expand, and Burlington Nursing Home appealed greatly to me. The home has a good reputation in the area and a dedicated team of staff who I am looking forward to getting to know and work with.”
Charles Phillips, Director - Healthcare at Christie & Co, which helped facilitate the sale said: “Having sold the business to Carey back in 2007, it was a pleasure to be asked by her to act as the agent when she decided to sell. The home attracted a good deal of interest from first-time buyers, existing operators, and investors due to the number of registrations and performance. This is a good business in the popular coastal town of Bognor Regis and is the third care home completion we have had in the town in the last five weeks. We wish the buyer great success and are confident he will build on the home's already strong reputation.”