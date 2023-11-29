Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burlington Nursing Home, in Bognor Regis, was purchased by care agency Prime Care Ltd, an established nursing agency which places professionals in nursing and care homes throughout Sussex, Surrey and Staffordshire. Before they bought Burlington Care Home, the company was also already responsible for two pre-existing care homes.

Before the sale, the business had been owned by Carey Jamison since 2007. She sold it earlier this year in order to free herself up to pursue other business interests.

“When I bought the business through Charles, this was my first care home and venture into the sector,” she explained. “It was a steep learning curve and, although there have been challenges along the way, I have enjoyed the time I have had at Burlington and have taken the decision to sell as I want to pursue other interests and feel now is a good time to be handing over the business to a new owner.”

Burlington Nursing Home.

Rojimon Varughese, Director at Prime Care Ltd, adds, “Having been involved in the domiciliary care sector since 2014 and also owning two care homes in the south, I was keen to expand, and Burlington Nursing Home appealed greatly to me. The home has a good reputation in the area and a dedicated team of staff who I am looking forward to getting to know and work with.”