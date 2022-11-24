A Bognor Regis carer is celebrating 25 years on the job this year.

Debbie Jefferies, an activities coordinator at Burlington Nursing Home in Victoria Drive, is celebrating a major milestone this year, having been on the job for a quarter of a century.

Mrs Jefferies first joined Burlington care home in 1997 and hasn’t looked back since. She started out part time, working as a carer in between school runs, but soon found the job was a natural fit.

Meeting the needs of the care home’s 32 patients is a challenging job, demanding a lot of on-the-spot thinking, but Mrs Jefferies said the team keeps her going.

Debbie Jefferies celebrating 25 years in the care industry

"I really enjoy it,” she said. “And I love working with the team. That’s what I like most. You get to know each other and you know you have that back-up if you need it.

"The residents are great too. Quite a few of our residents have been with us for a long time, I think the longest is 13 or 14 years, and I’ve known them all since they arrived. They become part of your family really. You include them in your Christmas lists."

With all those years of experience under her belt, it’s fair to say Mrs Jefferies is part of the furniture at Burlington – and owner Carey Jamieson is inclined to agree.

"She's great fun. The people love the activities she arranges,” she said. “Some of them aren’t able to come down to the lounges so she spends time reading with them or playing games in their rooms.”

For Mrs Jefferies, that’s all part of the job’s appeal.

"When you get someone who doesn’t usually join in getting involved it really puts a smile on your face. You’ve done something they’ve enjoyed.

“I want to do it as long as I can, really, it’s good fun. You get such an array of characters – but I never thought I’d stay as long as I did, when you have a family things change. But it’s just carried on and I look forward to coming in everyday.

"It never felt like work. I was always having too much fun.”

