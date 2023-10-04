Bognor Regis charity honoured at Soldiering On Awards

​Staff and Volunteers from Crimsham Farm, on Lower Bognor Road, were invited to the prestigious Park Plaza Westminster Hotel for this year’s ceremony, where they were awarded the Business Community Impact Award.

Held every year, The Soldiering On Awards look to celebrate achievements within the armed forces community, honouring excellence by individuals and organisations led by armed forces personnel, veterans or family members.

The award was a real boost for Crimsham Farm, which puts veterans at the head of workshops for children with special educational needs. "When I accepted the award, I made sure to thank the children we work with for putting in so much effort, I thanked our staffing team for all their hard work, but most importantly I thanked the community for embracing us the way they have,” said co-founder Craig Pinkney.