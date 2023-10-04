BREAKING
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack

Bognor Regis charity honoured at Soldiering On Awards

​A Bognor Regis charity was commended at this year’s Soldiering On Awards.
By Connor Gormley
Published 4th Oct 2023, 11:08 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 11:08 BST
Craig Pinkney, Matt Cole and Shane Glasspool.Craig Pinkney, Matt Cole and Shane Glasspool.
Craig Pinkney, Matt Cole and Shane Glasspool.

​Staff and Volunteers from Crimsham Farm, on Lower Bognor Road, were invited to the prestigious Park Plaza Westminster Hotel for this year’s ceremony, where they were awarded the Business Community Impact Award.

Held every year, The Soldiering On Awards look to celebrate achievements within the armed forces community, honouring excellence by individuals and organisations led by armed forces personnel, veterans or family members.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The award was a real boost for Crimsham Farm, which puts veterans at the head of workshops for children with special educational needs. "When I accepted the award, I made sure to thank the children we work with for putting in so much effort, I thanked our staffing team for all their hard work, but most importantly I thanked the community for embracing us the way they have,” said co-founder Craig Pinkney.

Related topics:Volunteers