Bognor Regis Christmas trail is a festive sensory experience for all - in pictures

A sensory Christmas trail in Bognor Regis was turned on for the first time yesterday (December 04).

Leading through several acres of woodland in Hotham Park, the trail features a range of beautiful festive lights, rotating projections and a selection of music designed to make visitors feel like they are walking through an enchanted forest.

Following on from the success of last year’s Alice in Wonderland light display, this year’s installation will be open everyday from 3.30 to 8.30pm until December 17. It’s all part of a comprehensive festive experience organised by Arun District Council in the Hotham Park and London Road area, which is also once again host to the Bognor Regis ice rink, complete with a range of Christmas stalls.

"I think what this means is, hopefully, thousands of people will be coming to Bognor Regis and seeing what a fantastic park we’ve got. We know this is a green-flag award winning park and this is a chance for people to experience it themselves. People can come here, use the ice skating rink, play mini golf, have a lovely hot chocolate and see the rest of the town too. This is all about building a positive perception of Bognor Regis, about putting the town on the map,” said Arun district councillor Shaun Gunner (Con), who attended the opening.

Arun District Council Chair Alison Cooper added: “This is a wonderful free event and it works really well in tandem with the ice rink. So, hopefully, people will see the benefit of bringing everything in the area together as one.”

1 . Festive woodland trail in Bognor Regis Festive woodland trail in Bognor Regis. Photo: Connor Gormley

