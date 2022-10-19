Bognor Regis cinema's original oak-vaulted ceiling revealed as refurbishment continues

Teams discovered the ceiling in screen 3, while installing steps which would give all seats an optimal view of the screen. After removing a false ceiling, workers uncovered an original oak-vaulted ceiling and plasterwork. This part of the building was once known as the small hall and decoration has since been chosen to best show the historic detailing.

The additional height gives the Picturedrome team greater scope to improve the customer experience. What used to be the projector room at the rear of the screen is now a full set of toilets, which has freed up space on the first-floor landing, and the rear ceiling void now houses the projector itself. The second set of toilets on the landing, meanwhile, have been relocated adjacent to the top of the stairwell.

All these changes mean the cinema’s upper level has been restored to a large landing space, flooded with natural light from the reinstate original windows, and well-suited to small community events and corporate hires.

The original plasterwork and oak-vaulted ceiling

Refurbishment work has been ongoing at the Picturedrome since last year. Although Bognor Regis Town Council owns the building, all works have been funded by the cinema itself.

Managing director and town councillor Adam Cunard said: “I am extremely happy that we have now restored the upper landing area that would have served the original Small Hall (now Screen 3) and The Octagon Room (now Screen 4). The new works in Screen 3 and relocation of the

toilets, have really improved the space for the community”.

