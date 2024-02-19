Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dad Kerry Hardwell and grandad Keith, both from Bognor Regis, will undertake the 26.2 miles to boost the funds of MACS (microphthalmia, anophthalmia and coloboma support), an organisation helping people born without eyes or with underdeveloped eyes, and their families.

Their efforts come after Arthur, aged 16 months, was diagnosed with coloboma, a very rare issue in both eyes – and the duo have already had pledges close to £4,000 on a funding page for the MACS network, which provides practical and emotional support for more than 3,000 members from over 1,000 families around the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kerry, who will have wife Tanya and Arthur and his brother Frank cheering him on along the course, said: “Having this chance to run for MACS, a charity that is so close to our hearts is fantastic. Diagnosis day was a shock and what followed were days of loneliness and uncertainty for myself and my family.

Arthur with his dad Kerry Hardwell and grandad Keith, who will undertake the 26.2 miles to boost the funds of MACS (microphthalmia, anophthalmia and coloboma support)

“Arthur was a tiny innocent little baby and we as parents couldn’t do a thing to help. We knew nothing about coloboma and what this meant for his future. We had so many unanswered questions and little knowledge on how to get answers.

"My mental health took a battering and running was an escape. I could put my headphones on shut off and run for up to 10 miles. However, it wasn’t easy as unfortunately I suffered from a slipped disc in 2021 and then 12 months later in May 2022 I snapped my Achilles heel playing football. Building back the strength to get walking was slow and painful let alone getting back to running but slow and steady wins the race.

“We stumbled across MACS charity and joining really helped to pull us through some tough times mentally. Just being able to connect and relate to other families in the same situation was a relief. However, reading about the children with the same condition as our Arthur thrive in life is just amazing and we are forever grateful to have that community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Arthur is the most incredible little boy and we remain hopeful for his sight and just know he is going to achieve amazing things and already makes me so proud. One thing the doctor told us when my wife asked is there anything we can do to help him ‘all he needs is love’ and he has that in abundance. So please help me raise money for a great cause, any donations big or small are really appreciated.”