Bognor Regis dad and grandad run London Marathon for toddler son with eye condition
Dad Kerry Hardwell and grandad Keith, both from Bognor Regis, will undertake the 26.2 miles to boost the funds of MACS (microphthalmia, anophthalmia and coloboma support), an organisation helping people born without eyes or with underdeveloped eyes, and their families.
Their efforts come after Arthur, aged 16 months, was diagnosed with coloboma, a very rare issue in both eyes – and the duo have already had pledges close to £4,000 on a funding page for the MACS network, which provides practical and emotional support for more than 3,000 members from over 1,000 families around the UK.
Kerry, who will have wife Tanya and Arthur and his brother Frank cheering him on along the course, said: “Having this chance to run for MACS, a charity that is so close to our hearts is fantastic. Diagnosis day was a shock and what followed were days of loneliness and uncertainty for myself and my family.
“Arthur was a tiny innocent little baby and we as parents couldn’t do a thing to help. We knew nothing about coloboma and what this meant for his future. We had so many unanswered questions and little knowledge on how to get answers.
"My mental health took a battering and running was an escape. I could put my headphones on shut off and run for up to 10 miles. However, it wasn’t easy as unfortunately I suffered from a slipped disc in 2021 and then 12 months later in May 2022 I snapped my Achilles heel playing football. Building back the strength to get walking was slow and painful let alone getting back to running but slow and steady wins the race.
“We stumbled across MACS charity and joining really helped to pull us through some tough times mentally. Just being able to connect and relate to other families in the same situation was a relief. However, reading about the children with the same condition as our Arthur thrive in life is just amazing and we are forever grateful to have that community.
“Arthur is the most incredible little boy and we remain hopeful for his sight and just know he is going to achieve amazing things and already makes me so proud. One thing the doctor told us when my wife asked is there anything we can do to help him ‘all he needs is love’ and he has that in abundance. So please help me raise money for a great cause, any donations big or small are really appreciated.”
Tone Zone running club coach Keith, who will be running his seventh London Marathon and has completed more than 20 in total, added: “Although we know Arthur's sight will be affected, until he's of an age to say we won't know by how much. His condition is incurable and cannot be treated. The charity is brilliant and it’s an honour to race with Kerry to raise money for such a deserving cause!”