Bognor Regis episode of The Great British Dig will air this May, Channel 4 announces

The show’s new season, which sees Hugh Dennis and a team of archaeologists digging up history in back gardens all over the country, will air on More 4 from Monday, April 10. The Bognor Regis episode will go out on May 8, giving viewers up and down the country a glimpse into Bognor’s history.
Filming took place last September, on a Playing Field at St Mary’s Catholic Primary School which, it turns out is also the site of a former nineteenth century resort home.
Alongside exploring Bognor’s history as a resort town for the wealthy, the show may also showcase a bathing machine now on display in the Bognor Regis Museum, which would have once ferried paying customers in and out of the restoring waters.