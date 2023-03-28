Edit Account-Sign Out
Bognor Regis episode of The Great British Dig will air this May, Channel 4 announces

An episode of The Great British Dig set in Bognor Regis will be aired in May 10, Channel 4 execs have told the Bognor Regis Heritage Partnership.

By Connor Gormley
Published 28th Mar 2023, 12:07 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 12:27 BST

The show’s new season, which sees Hugh Dennis and a team of archaeologists digging up history in back gardens all over the country, will air on More 4 from Monday, April 10. The Bognor Regis episode will go out on May 8, giving viewers up and down the country a glimpse into Bognor’s history.

Filming took place last September, on a Playing Field at St Mary’s Catholic Primary School which, it turns out is also the site of a former nineteenth century resort home.

Alongside exploring Bognor’s history as a resort town for the wealthy, the show may also showcase a bathing machine now on display in the Bognor Regis Museum, which would have once ferried paying customers in and out of the restoring waters.

Hugh Dennis on site at the dig last September
