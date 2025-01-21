Bognor Regis family's quest to raise £10,000 for autism assistance dog

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Bognor Regis family has embarked on a quest to raise £10,000 for an autism assistance dog for their son Alex which, they say, could change his life.

Alex Mouland, who is autistic, has had post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) since he was 11, which has made it difficult for him to attend school, visit family and make the most of his life.

Before his mental health condition set in, family said the 14-year-old had no trouble walking to school on his own, hanging out with peers, going on days out, and joining after-school clubs. Now, just three years later, he has hard time leaving the house.

For a long time, there were very few places Alex felt safe but, after years of grit, courage, and determination, he’s making some progress. "Alex is slowly progressing following his burnout from the trauma in 2021. The education he is accessing is a consequence of the excellent care he has received from Gecko Community, Spectrum Gaming, Crimsham Farm, Katie’s Horse Care and Scooter the Surf Therapy Dog. In September, Alex became a Fire Cadet. This and horse care are the only activities Alex has felt able to attend outside the home, consistently, for 2 hours each week,” mother Liz Mouland said.

Alex has a great connection with dogs - and a service dog could change his life.

She hopes that access to an autism assistance dog will help Alex progress even further, giving him the confidence and support he needs to access more social spaces.

The dog, provided and trained by autism support charity Autism Dogs, will be able to detect anxiety and support Alex through his dysregulation, interrupt obsessive compulsive rituals, and provide Alex with a companion wherever he goes and whatever he does with his life, making it easier to access shops, cafes, and other social spaces, all while opening doors to a wider range of educational opportunities.

"Alex is a kind, caring and very thoughtful young person; before the PTSD he raised £1000 in total for charity,” Liz said. “He is bright, funny, determined, and we are very proud of him. Despite what he has been through he is determined to get on with his life.”