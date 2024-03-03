Emergency fire crews rushed to reports of a fire at The Steyne at around 8am yesterday morning (March 2).

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said crews from Chichester, Bognor and Littlehampton fire stations were in attendance.

Crews remained at the scene to damp down the property before departing at around 10am.

Two cats were rescued from the blaze, but it is not yet known if residents were harmed in the fire.

Following the incident, Sussex Police said Bognor man Gavin Anderson, 43, of The Steyne, has been remanded in custody.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “On 2 March, emergency services were called to a block of flats in The Steyne, Bognor Regis, to a report of a man having broken into a flat and causing a disturbance inside.

“On attendance, a fire was discovered in a neighbouring flat, which was worked on by the fire service.

“Forty-three-year-old Gavin Anderson, of The Steyne, Bognor Regis, was arrested and has now been charged with false imprisonment, arson with intent to endanger life, burglary, criminal damage and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.”

“He has been remanded in custody to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday (4 March).”

“West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service have been approached for comment.”

1 . Bognor Regis fire: Man charged with arson, burglary, criminal damage and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker A man has been charged with a number of offences – including arson and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker – following a blaze at a property in Bognor Regis Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . Bognor Regis fire: Man charged with arson, burglary, criminal damage and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker Emergency fire crews rushed to reports of a fire at The Steyne at around 8am yesterday morning (March 2) Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . Bognor Regis fire: Man charged with arson, burglary, criminal damage and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said crews from Chichester, Bognor and Littlehampton fire stations were in attendance Photo: Sussex News and Pictures