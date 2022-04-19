Bognor Regis Fire Station is on the hunt for new recruits to train as retained (on-call) firefighters.

To entice young talent, the fire station will be opening its doors to the public on this Saturday (April 23). Those interested are free to come along and find out more about what a career in the fire service has to offer.

The event will take place at West Meads Drive from 10am to 2pm.

Bognor Regis fire station

Retained firefighters often work full-time elsewhere in the community, but, when on duty, they can be paged at any time to respond to an emergency situation. As a result, it's crucial that retained firefighters live or work close to their station.

The open day event will offer potential recruits an insight into the life of a retained firefighter, as well as an opportunity to speak to crew members and ask any questions about life in the service.

Alastair Letchford, Station Manager at Bognor Fire Station said: “Becoming a retained firefighter is a fantastic way of giving back to your community whilst being part of a great team and learning valuable skills.

"We’re really looking forward to welcoming people from outside the fire service onto the station. There will be a chance to learn about the application process, meet our current retained firefighters and explore the fire station.