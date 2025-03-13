Bognor Regis firefighters pay tribute to veteran colleague at moving service

The hearse walk-past at Bognor Regis Fire station

Friends, family members and former colleagues paid tribute to veteran firefighter Ben Wyeth in a moving funeral service last week.

Ben who joined the service as a retained firefighter in January 1980, passed away on February 2, aged 78. He spent 21 years serving his community, rising through the ranks to become one of the leading hands responsible for responding to incidents all over his home town of Bognor Regis and beyond.

It was a long and storied career during which Mr Wyeth saved countless lives – putting boots to the ground in the Woolworths fire of 1994, the IRA bombing in 1992, and across countless smaller incidents all over West Sussex. His hard work, courage and technical skill earned Ben admirers across the force, many of whom attended his funeral on March 7 to pay their respects.

"I first met Ben around 1991 when I transferred form Bosham, a very small village fire station to Bognor Regis,” said Colin Davis, who worked with Ben for several years. "He had a way, extremely professional, calm and to the point, a reassuring arm around you… (he was the) sort of

guy who knew what he wanted and made sure he got it by way of inclusion. He had a way of giving inner strength to get the best out of us.”

As well as Ben’s funeral, colleagues past and present organised a hearse walk-past at Bognor Regis Fire Station, to give the long-serving lead hand one last look at the place that had meant so much to him, and a team-mates, both those who worked with him and those who knew him only by name, a chance to pay their respects.

Looking back on the final months of Ben’s life, during which Mr Davis – Watch Commander of Chichester Retained Firefighters – visited him, one person came up over and over again.

"Ange, his Daughter,” Colin said. “Without whom we wouldn’t be here today. You really are an amazing person. He certainly loved you guys and asked me to tell you how grateful he was to have you in his life.”