Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) said on X (formerly Twitter) that several fire engines are there tackling the blaze.

People are being advised to avoid the area.

WSFRS said: “We are currently in attendance at a house fire on Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis. Three fire engines from Bognor Regis, Chichester and Littlehampton are on the scene.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please avoid the area and close any windows and doors if you live nearby.”

The incident has also led to the road in the area being blocked.

On its traffic alert, the AA said: “Road blocked due to building fire on B2166 Aldwick Road both ways from Richmond Avenue West to Park Road.”