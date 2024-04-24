Bognor Regis: Firefighters tackling house fire
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) said on X (formerly Twitter) that several fire engines are there tackling the blaze.
People are being advised to avoid the area.
WSFRS said: “We are currently in attendance at a house fire on Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis. Three fire engines from Bognor Regis, Chichester and Littlehampton are on the scene.
“Please avoid the area and close any windows and doors if you live nearby.”
The incident has also led to the road in the area being blocked.
On its traffic alert, the AA said: “Road blocked due to building fire on B2166 Aldwick Road both ways from Richmond Avenue West to Park Road.”
