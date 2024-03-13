That equates to 4.3 tonnes of food; a little bit more than the 4.2 tonnes donated to the service by kindly members of the public.

Encouragingly, that number is lower than the number of people they helped in January. A similar infographic revealed that, in the first month of the year, food bank volunteers handed out food to 519 people – including 164 children – equating to 4.5 tonnes of food. Despite increased need, donations in January were also smaller, and the food bank – on Argyle Road – only received 3.1 tonnes of food from donors.