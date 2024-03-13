Bognor Regis food bank supported nearly 400 people in February
In a Facebook post breaking down the food bank’s activity last month, the Bognor Regis branch revealed volunteers distributed food to 382 people last month – including 268 adults and 114 children.
That equates to 4.3 tonnes of food; a little bit more than the 4.2 tonnes donated to the service by kindly members of the public.
Encouragingly, that number is lower than the number of people they helped in January. A similar infographic revealed that, in the first month of the year, food bank volunteers handed out food to 519 people – including 164 children – equating to 4.5 tonnes of food. Despite increased need, donations in January were also smaller, and the food bank – on Argyle Road – only received 3.1 tonnes of food from donors.
To find out more about the food bank, visit bognorregis.foodbank.org.uk