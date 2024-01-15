Trustees of the Bognor Regis foodbank have reassured residents that the foodbank will continue to operate as normal for the foreseeable future, despite rumours of its closure.

Sam Allen Head of South England and Wales for the Trussell Trust, the charity which operates foodbanks all over the UK, said potential changes to the service should not impact those who rely on it: “We are aware that Bognor Regis Foodbank is reviewing their operations but that nothing has been decided. Our Operations team is meeting with the food bank this week to discuss options and we are keen to support them in any way we can.”

Revered Tim Cook, chair of trustees at the Bognor Regis branch, echoed many of the same sentiments, making clear that team will be around to support those in need for as long as they are needed: “There would be some real reason for concern in our community if the food bank weren’t there, and we want to reassure everyone that we continue to be able to operate on the same lines that we have done: serving people with emergency food provision."

