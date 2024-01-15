Bognor Regis foodbank will continue to operate as normal, trustees say amid rumours of closure
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sam Allen Head of South England and Wales for the Trussell Trust, the charity which operates foodbanks all over the UK, said potential changes to the service should not impact those who rely on it: “We are aware that Bognor Regis Foodbank is reviewing their operations but that nothing has been decided. Our Operations team is meeting with the food bank this week to discuss options and we are keen to support them in any way we can.”
Revered Tim Cook, chair of trustees at the Bognor Regis branch, echoed many of the same sentiments, making clear that team will be around to support those in need for as long as they are needed: “There would be some real reason for concern in our community if the food bank weren’t there, and we want to reassure everyone that we continue to be able to operate on the same lines that we have done: serving people with emergency food provision."
He made clear that the changes which prompted rumours of the closure probably came from news of changes “behind the scenes,” but which should not have much impact on the shape of frontline services. “There will be changes that will be necessary. But that’s one of the things that any charity has to do. In order to keep the lights on, what we need is the generosity of the people of Bognor, and the people of Bognor have been very generous.”