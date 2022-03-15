Bognor Regis golfers raise £1,800 towards life-changing surgery for 11 year-old dancing queen

The 'Togs' faced off against The Sainsburys at Bognor Golf Course on Friday, raising £1,800 via entry fees, donations, an auction and a raffle for Scarlett Rose Davis; an 11-year-old-girl with a passion for dance.

Eighty golfers from across both groups turned out in force for the special day, despite the 'atrocious' weather, each wearing red in honour of Scarlett's fundraiser.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dad Nicholas said he was 'overwhelmed' by the support: "It was fantastic to see so many players wearing red for Scarlett and the money raised will help give Scarlett the best outcome and quality of life and enable her to continue her passion for ballroom and Latin dancing.”

Scarlett with dad Nicholas and grandad Horace

Scarlett lives with Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis, which causes curvature of the spine and keeps her in a special back brace 22 hours a day. Despite maintaining her spine 'reasonably well' over the past two years, Scarlett's dad Nicholas said she has now entered a rapid growth phase, meaning the spinal brace no longer works and she'll have to undergo surgery.

That leaves the family with two options: an NHS approach involving bone graphs and metal rods or a new technology called Vertebral Body Tethering, which will help Scarlett maintain more flexibility and movement for the rest of her life—perfect for an up and coming dancing queen.

Unfortunately, the surgery costs £80,000. To make it happen, Scarlett's family have been fundraising since early February and hope to raise £60,000 for a surgery next month.

Bognor Regis golfer Michael Oates said it was an honour to support such a worthy cause: "It was very very good. I thought it was super of the guys to come out and do it, actually. Especially on such a horrible day, weather-wise.