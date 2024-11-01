Bognor Regis Hotel's new menu 'elevates dining experience', say foodies

Walker returned to his former position at the Inglenook Hotel & Restaurant in Pagham, near Bognor Regis, last month after a year-long sabbatical.

And he wasted no time in preparing delicious new dishes to herald his second coming -- and the public have reacted with great enthusiasm, resulting in a significant upturn in business for the historic inn.

General manager Phil Southgate says bookings are up year on year and the popular venue has been inundated with enquiries regarding the hotel's availability for weddings.

He said: "We really must thank the patrons who have supported us. I think those who dined with us under Sam's tenure before remember just how special his food is and they have returned in droves, which is enormously encouraging.

“Bookings at the restaurant are up in a big way and we have also been blown away by the number of enquiries we have had from people looking for a special venue to stage their wedding.

"The new menu has gone down a storm with foodies and it's all down to Sam's ability to be innovative; each dish is carefully crafted to elevate the dining experience of our customers and they have been quick to tell us how much they are enjoying our new offerings."

Walker, who has a wealth of experience garnered in career spanning three decades, has a string of awards to his name. He says he is thrilled at the response from those who have taken time to seek him out after dining at the Pagham restaurant.

The chef, who won the Trophy Mondial representing the Novotel Group at a prestigious food and beverage competition in France, said: "I've been in this restaurant industry for many years and what never fails to inspire me is the reaction of customers once they have eaten. It's fair to say we have had a great number of rave reviews, with diners seeking me out after their meals, and to hear these kind remarks acts as all the motivation I need."

*The Inglenook Hotel, 255 Pagham Road, Nyetimber, West Sussex PO21 3QB. (01243) 262495. Visit: www.the-inglenook.com

