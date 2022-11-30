It’s time to get your skates on as Bognor’s popular ice rink has opened in a new location.

The ice rink will be open everyday from 10am to 9pm until January 8 and features dodgems, a g-force ride, a bar selling alcoholic drinks, and a range of food stalls selling hot food and sweet treats.

Rather than returning to its usual site on The Regis Centre Car Park, near the seafront, the ice rink has opened on the London Road Car Park outside Hotham Park this year.

Although a range of business owners and councillors have criticised the decision, claiming it will draw trade away from the town centre, the ice rink’s opening now coincides with the opening of a festive illuminations trail leading through Hotham Park. Starting on Tuesday, December 6 and staying on until Christmas Eve, they’ll take guests on a festive tour of Hotham Park, completed with illuminated statues of characters from Alice in Wonderland.

Speaking at the grand opening, Arun District Council Vice Chair Alison Cooper said: “The cold ice rink is always a popular attraction over the festive period and we’re delighted that we can once again bring it to Bognor Regis. We’ve had a slight change of venue this year but I’m sure you’ll agree it’s allowed Coles to bring a wider range of attractions to the event.”

See our photos below.

Tickets: Adults £10.50, OAP’s £9.50, Students £9.50 (with valid student card), Children £9.50 (3-16) and Under 3’s FREE with a paying adult. (Family tickets available). To book and for more information visit iceskatingontheprom.co.uk

1. Bognor Regis Ice Rink Ice skaters take to the rink. Photo: Neil Cooper Photo: Neil Cooper Photo Sales

2. Bognor Regis Ice Rink Skating with a penguin Photo: contributed Photo Sales

3. 3B4A4164.jpg Town crier Jane Smith, Vice-chair of the council Alison Cooper and mayor John Barrett. Photo: Neil Cooper Photo: Neil Cooper Photo Sales

4. Bognor Regis Ice Rink The Grillhouse at the Bognor Regis ice rink. Photo: Neil Cooper. Photo: Neil Cooper Photo Sales