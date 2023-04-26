Bognor Regis is the one of the most polluted beaches in the UK, data suggests

Bognor Regis beach could be one of the most polluted in the UK, new data has revealed.

With temperatures rising and seaside weather on its way, The Mirror has published an interactive map of UK beaches spoiled by high levels of pollution – and Bognor Regis is on the list.

Would-be sunbathers can use the map to search beaches in their area to find out if local pollution levels are normal, if swimming is safe and whether or not an area has lost its swimming zone status.

The list specifically references the Aldwick bathing site, which was deemed ‘poor’ by the Environment Agency in last year’s census after inspectors found increased levels of E.Coli and Intestinal Enterococci in the water. Found in the intestinal tract of warm-blooded animals, Intestinal Enterococci is often used to indicate the possible contamination of water by faecal matter and swimmers have been warned against taking to the waves.

Bognor Regis beach

Aldwick was one of only two sites on the South Coast to receive a negative rating, the other being St Mary’s Bay in Kent.

The news comes amidst ongoing concerns about sewage dumps off the English coast, with Southern Water having been fined a record £90 million in July 2021 after admitting to thousands of illegal sewage discharges up and down the cachet.

Shortly after last year’s census results were revealed, Arun District Council leader Shaun Gunner (Con) urged the water company to ‘step-up; and take responsibility for the discharges. “They have got to realise that their customers are not being provided for. If they were a local council, they would be hung out to dry by the electorate. But we all have no choice. We have to use Southern Water,” he said. "They are fielding a public service and it’s not being provided.”

At the time, a spokesperson for Southern Water said bathing water quality ratings impacted by a range of complex factors and teams are working hard to investigate the drop in quality at Aldwick.

"We're working with the Environment Agency and other partners to investigate what could have impacted the bathing water at that location,” they added.