Bognor Regis job agency stars in Channel 4 Documentary

A new three-part Channel 4 documentary focuses on the 'larger than life' characters of Bognor Regis-based job agency The CRS Group as they navigate their way through a post-Brexit, post-pandemic job market, helping Brits find employment in a market previously well-served by Eastern European workers.

The show, dubbed A Very British Job Agency focuses on hard-working job agency bosses Sarah and Gaynor as they fight to find workers from all over the country.

Together with their team, they battle to find jobs for two 18-year-olds living in a tent, contend with a job-seeker who fails to turn up for her first day at a café and assist a waitress who feels out of place in an upscale pub.

Stars Sarah and Rich

"If we don’t get let down, it’s a miracle…kids are thinking the future is to be social media star, a Kim Kardashian, it scares the daylights out of me! We don’t teach our kids any life skills," Sarah said.

“There are almost a million people unemployed in the UK, where are they?!”

Contending directly with the effects of the pandemic on mental health and an increasingly fragile economy, A Very British Job Agency is the highly anticipated follow-up to British Workers Wanted, where viewers were first introduced to Sarah and Gaynor.

A Very British Job Agency will be available to watch as a three part documentary box-set from 11pm on Monday (April 25).