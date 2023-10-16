Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former cab driver Mark McCallum, who trains out of the Chichester Ronin Judo Club and the Croydon Judo Club, gripped, tripped and wrestled his way to a first place finish at the tournament, which took place at the University of East London on Sunday, October 15.

Competing in the over 100kg category, the win puts him in good stead for the world championships at the end of the month, especially with a European title – hard-won in Finland – already under his belt.

"It was a good day at the office,” grinned Mark. “The fights were all really positive, and it was a great experience. Especially because I’m off to Saudi Arabia (for the world championships) in two weeks. It’s shattering though. The next day, you just feel absolutely dumb-struck.”

It’s no wonder Mark is feeling it. He had six bouts on Sunday, some of which ran over into extra-time, and each fight put his years of training to the test. “It’s a long time to be out there. It really does take it out of you, but you need to be pushed like that to know you can keep up. Once you get to the Worlds, they’re all out to murder you.

"There aren’t any easy fights at that level, but you've only got to win three or four, and you’re in the medals. Just to get a toe on that rostrum, just a sniff would do me.”

A Judoka since he was ten, Mark has been training four times a week to get ready for the world championships; taking regular sessions in Chichester, Croydon, and the VK Gym in Bognor Regis.

So, it was hard work, but Mark’s results prove all that extra time on the mats is paying off. “You get scrappy players, you get robotic players, strong players, weak players, loose players. You have to adjust to all that and somehow you come out the other end.