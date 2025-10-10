Bognor Regis Methodist Church to close after 100 years

The final service at a 100-year-old church in Bognor Regis will take place later this month.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news was confirmed in a letter, sent to members and attendees, of Bognor Regis Methodist Church, by Revd Tongayi Matamba.

The letter read: “It is with great regret that, after much effort to keep Bognor Regis Methodist Church open, the church council meeting on 22 September 2025 made the difficult decision to cease worship in the 100 year old building off Waterloo Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The final service in this building will take place on 26 October 2025 at 10:30am.

The news was confirmed in a letter, sent to members and attendees, of Bognor Regis Methodist Church, by Revd Tongayi Matamba. Photo: Google Street View

"Like many churches and charities, we have an increasing number of gaps in volunteer roles and we face huge challenges in meeting both day to day running costs and the substantial repair and maintenance bills of a building of this age.

“We give thanks for in terms of witness, fellowship, outreach, and friendships. This includes all that we have done together for the centenary. Thank you for all you have given to this community.”

Discussions on ‘ongoing fellowship opportunities’ are continuing for the worshipping community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark 100 years of Bognor Regis Methodist Church, a number of centenary events have taken place in 2025 – to ‘reflect the fellowship, support and activities’ that have taken place there through the years.

The church created a programme for all ages and for different interests, encouraging everyone to ‘come and share this joyful time with us’ and ‘help us show what it means to have a faith and to be loved by God’.

April 6 marked a special day in the history of the building that houses the Methodist people in the town of Bognor Regis.

The Revd Tongayi Matamba wrote: “Methodism is traced to the founder John Wesley. The influence of this man spread around the world and to this town as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Methodist was established around 1840. By then they were using a chapel in the town. The church grew in numbers and in 1925, the people moved to the current church building which is their sanctuary.

“During the 100 years a lot of things happened. People have fond memories of the relationships that were formed and strengthened in that building. For all these years people have seen the face of God and his wonder working power.

“So as we celebrate this historic event we are taken down memory lane and memories are refreshed.

“We invite you to come and be part of that wonderful experience where the building has become an oasis of life for both local and international people as they come to witness the building turning 100 years.”