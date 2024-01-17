BREAKING

Bognor Regis Model Railway Club celebrates 'best ever' annual exhibition with record attendance

Members of the Bognor Regis Model Railway Club are celebrating after an annual exhibition attracted record numbers.
By Connor Gormley
Published 17th Jan 2024, 10:55 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 13:08 GMT
Mayor presents plaque to Margaret Edwards for Crookham Vale "Best in Show". Photo: Dan Henshaw.
Mayor presents plaque to Margaret Edwards for Crookham Vale "Best in Show". Photo: Dan Henshaw.

The exhibition took place on the weekend of January 13, featuring 17 layouts of various sizes and a range of themes across two halls in Felpham Community College.

Stephen Nicholson, the chairman of the Model Railway Club, said themes varied from modern diesel depots, reflecting the contemporary reality of train travel, to the romantic steam-powered engines of years gone by.

With nearly 2,000 visitors from across the south coast travelling to attend, this year's exhibition was the club’s best ever effort, Mr Nicholson said.

Daniel Harris shunts a goods train. Photo: Dan Henshaw.
Daniel Harris shunts a goods train. Photo: Dan Henshaw.

The event was attended by Bognor Regis Town Mayor Francis Oppler, who awarded the prize for Best in Show to “Crookham Vale”.

Built by beginner members of the club, it depicts a narrow gauge railway with a sand quarry and a village.

Cllr Oppler was particularly impressed by the attention to detail, as well as the hard work which had gone into the exhibit.

