Bognor Regis MP sends 'warmest congratulations' to predecessor as Nick Gibb knighted

By Connor Gormley
Published 31st Dec 2024, 12:37 GMT
Updated 31st Dec 2024, 12:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP Alison Griffiths has sent her ‘warmest congratulations’ to predecessor Nick Gibb following the news of his knighthood earlier today (December 31).

Mrs Griffiths, who was elected to the Bognor Regis and Littlehampton seat earlier this year, praised Mr Gibb for everything he achieved during his 27-year tenure as MP, adding that he represented the constituency with ‘care and diligence’.

Mr Gibb served as Minister for Schools on three separate occasions under several Prime Ministers, including David Cameron, Boris Johnson and Theresa May, before stepping down earlier this year - and his recent Knighthood pays homage to his significant contributions to education.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"As Schools Minister for 10 years, he transformed children’s education and outcomes. As a result, our children are amongst the best readers in the world. In the international rankings, 9-10 year olds were ranked 4th out of 43 countries for reading ability - the best in the west. And in maths, children have risen to 11th from 27th in the world rankings,” Mrs Griffiths said.

"I am delighted that Sir Nick’s service has been recognised with this honour, and I send my congratulations.”

Related topics:Theresa MayBoris Johnson
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice