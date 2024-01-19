Bognor Regis MP speaks of importance of village post office

Nick met members of the Friends of Felpham Post Office campaign group, at the Fox Inn in Felpham.The group is seeking to raise £795,000 to buy the Felpham Post Office, which is now up for sale by the current owner and operator of the business.The group has plans not only to maintain the provision of a post office and shop but also to use the other parts of the building as community meeting places.Nick Gibb said: “In a village such as Felpham, the post office has become the centre of village and community life. There is huge support for the campaign’s aims in the village.“It is an important campaign to keep the post office as the heart of village activity. I wish the group every success.”