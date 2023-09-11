Anguished mum Louise Nunn is set to appear on Good Morning Britain on September 12 to tell of her anger at how her TikTok star daughter was able to take her own life after buying a ‘suicide kit’ online.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Louise, 53, from Bognor Regis, will go on the ITV show to speak about how Immy Nunn, 25, who died in January, was able to order the deadly chemicals, allegedly from chef Kenneth Law, 57, from Canada. Law, who is on trial in his homeland charged with 14 counts of counselling and aiding suicide, has been linked to 88 deaths in the UK.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) has revealed it has identified 272 people in the UK who bought items from the Canadian websites in the two years up to April 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carer Louise, who has four other children and is married to roofer Ray, wants to lift the lid on the agonising circumstances that led to Imogen's death.

Louise Nunn with daughter Immy. Photo: contributed

Her daughter was known as Deaf Immy on the TikTok social media platform where she raised hearing and mental health issues with her 780,000 followers. Immy, also a photographer, was born deaf but led an independent life with the help of her assistance dog Whitney.

Louis said: “I’m still so full of mixed emotions but I know I must take the chance to speak out of the many failings we feel have occurred that led up to Immy's death. The chance to speak on GMB will bring more awareness to what has happened and that may lead to lives being saved.

"The worrying thing is that there are people out there who have bought these chemicals online and could still use them to harm themselves. We didn't know until five months after Immy's death that she had made the purchase online and others may still have these chemicals in their possession – if we can try to bring home the absolute heartbreak of losing Immy then maybe we can reach someone who is struggling badly with suicidal thoughts and they can get the help they need."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise believes many lives could have been saved if police had reacted more quickly after becoming aware of Law three years ago. She added: "Seeing how many other cases there have been is horrific. We believe the police should have taken notice earlier when it was first flagged up.”