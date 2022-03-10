Bognor Regis mum slams council after being asked to give up dog

Charlie Burgess, a 24-year-old mum of two from Berrymill Close, said being asked to rehome the dog made her feel ‘picked on’.

Ms Burgess said she got the dog, a rescued mongrel, several weeks after she moved into the rented council property in November. One of the reasons she had been asked to rehome the dog was due to the lack of a garden on the property.

“No one down this road has a garden,” she said.

Charlie Burgess

“So I don’t understand why we’re being picked on.”

A spokesperson from Arun District Council said officers ‘are aware of this situation and are working with the resident to resolve things in line with out pets policy’.

But Ms Burgess said she feels unfairly treated by the council.

She insists other residents in Berrymill Close have pets but have not been asked to relinquish them.

“It would be heartbreaking (to have to lose Fergus) for my kids,” she said.

“We have a three year old and he’s had pets and they’ve been taken away before but losing Fergus would really set him off.”

Arun district councillor Francis Oppler (LDem) described the council’s behaviour as ‘outrageously unfair’ and ‘heartless’.