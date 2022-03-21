Bognor Regis party shop celebrates 26 years in the town

"We were going to do something for our 25th year but, obviously, we were in lockdown, so we thought we'd celebrate our 26th year instead. I quite like it, really. we've always been a bit different at Bubbles. Quirky," said Anthony Simmonds with a grin.

Alongside his mother Pauline, Mr Simmonds has run Bubbles Bargain World on High Street, Bognor Regis, for almost thirty years, a milestone they'll celebrate in traditionally unorthodox fashion this Wednesday (March 23), which will mark their 26th year in our town.

A local favourite, the shop sells everything from greetings cards to fancy dress but both mother and son agree their biggest export is customer service. Creating a proper connection with their customers, they said, is the secret to the decades-long success of their business.

Anthony and Pauline Simmonds

"We've seen a lot of businesses come, think they're going to affect us and then go again," said Mrs Simmonds.

"We give proper customer service," her son added. "If people ask where something is, we take them and we show them. We don't just say 'It's down there on the left'. It's about that personality.

"We're also reliable when it comes to stock. We don't just have stuff half the time or seldomly, we have it all the time. If we find a good line, or a product people want, we make sure we've got it. We don't like to run out."

More important than all that, though, is the shop's off-kilter personality. Mr Simmonds said the Bubbles family like to have fun while they work, and they make sure customers leave with a smile on their face. Part of that personality will be codified in a pamphlet detailing the shop's history. It's set to be produced later this week and Mr Simmonds hopes it gives customers old and new 'something to laugh about over a cup of tea.'

"It's all about the stories really. Stories about where all the charity money we've raised over the years, funny anecdotes, the history of the shop. That sort of thing.