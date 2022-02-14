Bognor Regis pub raises more than £2,000 in memory of landlady

Jan Cattermole, the landlady of The Royal Oak pub on Chichester Road, died in October last year. She had undiagnosed ischemic heart disease and passed away in the early hours of the morning after suffering from sudden heart failure.

In an effort to honour her memory, family and staff at the famous Pink Pub decided to fundraise for The Sussex Snowdrop Trust, a charity Mrs Cattermole worked with and donated to throughout her life.

"Mum loved The Snowdrop Trust," said daughter Jenna Cattermole. "She loved what they do. She's always supported them, so we thought it would be a nice charity to fundraise for during her funeral."

The money was raised in memory of Jan Cattermole, pictured here with the Pink Pub to Pegasus Bridge Bike Ride team

Alongside the £1,631 raised during the funeral, the pub also received donations from a variety of other sources. The Royal Oak's wine club raised £161 for the cause, the ladies darts team raised £63.19 and the 'Joke at the Oak', a comedy event held at the pub, raised £254.48. All this combined with other, miscellaneous donations, made for a grand total of £2,247.

"It was just amazing people came forward and donated so much. It's lovely," Jenna said.

"We've got lovely customers, all of whom donate to charities anyway, and it was quite a fitting tribute to mum. It's wonderful how much people cared about mum and cared about the charity."

"Jan Cattermole was an inspiration to so many people," added Sussex Snowdrop Trust chairman Di Levantine. "She cared passionately about her family, friends, customers and her community. She particularly cared about children she was an outstanding supporter of us here at The Snowdrop Trust.

"She had great sympathy for the families and the children that we help, so when she tragically died last year, her daughter Jenna contacted me and said she knew that Jan would want money raised in her memory, to be given to Snowdrop. The response from her friends, family and customers has been phenomenal. She really did make a difference to so many people's lives."