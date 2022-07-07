Bognor Regis rated third best town for dog friendly staycations in the UK

With a score of 50.7 out of 80, Bognor Regis beat out competition from Bakewell, St Ives Falmouth and beyond to take the third spot.

The seaside missed out on first place – occupied by Whistable, in Kent, by just 1.5 points.

A spokesperson for Pitch Up said “scores were determined by analysing a range factors, such as the number of dog-friendly campsites, hotels, beaches, pubs/restaurants, vets, walks, events/tourist attractions and pet shops.”

Photo: Pixabay

Bognor Regis in particular was found to have six dog-friendly beaches, eight-dog friendly restaurants, nine dog-friendly campsites and eight dog-friendly hotels.

With a reported eight vets and 17 pet shops in the area, there’s also no shortage of places to buy emergency supplies for your furry friend.

The team at Pitch Up also recommended that guests eager to learn more about the region’s culture and history visit Arundel Castle and Gardens. “The towering stately home and fortified castle conceals a very fine collection of furniture, paintings, clocks, tapestries, armour and more - and yes, it is dog-friendly too!” a spokesperson said.

But Bognor Regis wasn’t the only Sussex seaside town to make the list.

Coming just below it, Eastbourne, in East Sussex, also made the list.

Scoring 50.0 out of 80, it was lauded for its 17 dog friendly tourist attractions, its Victorian pier and a ‘fantastic view of the English Channel.’