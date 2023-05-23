An anti-sewage dumping protest is set to take place in Bognor Regis next month, as residents set out to hold Southern Water to account.

Protestors will gather on the beach, opposite The Waverley pub, at 2pm on Sunday June 11, in order to advocate for a ‘safe, clean beach’ amid what organisers have called ‘near-constant’ sewage releases by Southern Water.

Meeting opposite the pub, protestors will march down to the bandstand, where the rally will continue and speeches will be made. Participants and passers-by will also be invited to sign a petition to Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP Nick Gibb, as well as Southern Water, urging them to put a stop to sewage dumps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our beach is unsafe to use and that is damaging our tourism economy and putting residents’ health at risk,” protest organiser Heather Robbins said. “As Southern Water is a failing monopoly, we are powerless as consumers: we cannot change water provider to protest this disgusting scandal. We can only protest and petition MP Nick Gibb to ensure Southern Water invests in our town's infrastructure instead of using our money to line its owners' pockets. So that is what we must do."

A similar protest was held last year and attracted more than 500 participants. Photo: Heather Robbins.

Speaking to the Bognor Regis Observer about that protest, Southern Water, which has been contacted for comment, made clear the company is taking steps to improve its track record: “The (stormwater release) system protects homes, schools and hospitals from flooding but it is clearly no longer acceptable.

"Our Stormwater Taskforce is pioneering an approach which we believe can greatly reduce our reliance on the system. Working in partnership with councils and other stakeholders we are finding ways to cut rainfall out of the network using Southern Water engineering and nature based solutions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

June’s protest also comes after a major operation to repair a burst sewage pipe last week, which saw Southern Water authorise six sewage releases in Bognor Regis bathing sites as flow was transported from the burst pipe near Yapton Road to facilities across the south coast.