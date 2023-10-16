BREAKING
Bognor Regis road re-opened after significant issues discovered in former Wilko building

Part of Bedford Street, in Bognor Regis, reopened over the weekend.
By Connor Gormley
Published 16th Oct 2023, 11:22 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 11:23 BST
It was first closed towards the end of September, after ‘significant issues’ were discovered in the external structure of the former Wilko building.

On Friday (October 13), county council officers confirmed the building is ‘stable’ and the one-way system has been reinstated.

Officers have not yet said how many of the issues have been resolved, or how much work remains to be done. But made clear that the landlords had commissioned a full inspection of the building itself to determine what needs to be done in order to make the building entirely safe.

Barriers were placed around the building when it was first closed off last month.Barriers were placed around the building when it was first closed off last month.
Barriers were placed around the building when it was first closed off last month.

The discovery of the issues, as well as the closure, come after plans to building six storeys of student accommodation above the building were approved last year. The plans would have seen 104 students living above the Wilko site, with part-conversion and associated servicing work set to take place as part of the plans.

