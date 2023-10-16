Bognor Regis road re-opened after significant issues discovered in former Wilko building

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was first closed towards the end of September, after ‘significant issues’ were discovered in the external structure of the former Wilko building.

On Friday (October 13), county council officers confirmed the building is ‘stable’ and the one-way system has been reinstated.

Officers have not yet said how many of the issues have been resolved, or how much work remains to be done. But made clear that the landlords had commissioned a full inspection of the building itself to determine what needs to be done in order to make the building entirely safe.

Barriers were placed around the building when it was first closed off last month.