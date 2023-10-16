Bognor Regis road re-opened after significant issues discovered in former Wilko building
It was first closed towards the end of September, after ‘significant issues’ were discovered in the external structure of the former Wilko building.
On Friday (October 13), county council officers confirmed the building is ‘stable’ and the one-way system has been reinstated.
Officers have not yet said how many of the issues have been resolved, or how much work remains to be done. But made clear that the landlords had commissioned a full inspection of the building itself to determine what needs to be done in order to make the building entirely safe.
The discovery of the issues, as well as the closure, come after plans to building six storeys of student accommodation above the building were approved last year. The plans would have seen 104 students living above the Wilko site, with part-conversion and associated servicing work set to take place as part of the plans.