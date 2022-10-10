Bognor Regis rugby class reforms to toast lost teammate

Tom Trenchard presents Patricia Proctor with a plaque for the Matthew Proctor memorial bench at Pagham Harbour. From left: Leighton Thomas, Tom Trenchard, Patricia Proctor, Mick Reginald Trenchard. Either side former 'Class of '92' teammates make up the group. Picture by Sophie Proctor

It came as governing body, the RFU, faced accusations of failing former players after a documentary revealed the plight of world cup winner Steve Thompson.

His problems, like those of many other current and retired players, stemmed from head injuries sustained during training and matches.

To combat the issue former Bognor players travelled back to their hometown from across the country for a fixture dedicated to the causes.

Matthew Proctor was knocked unconscious on the rugby field in his early days as an adult player, ending his rugby career

It remembered Bognor player Matthew Proctor, who was knocked unconscious on the rugby field in his early days as an adult player, ending his rugby career.

Close to two decades later he took his own life when a number of personal issues took their toll.

Club president Leighton Thomas and Matthew's mother Patricia were joined by his former teammates to highlight the issues.

Leighton said: "The more famous Class of '92 are the footballers from Manchester - but we had our own version. Players who graduated to adult rugby from the colts in 1992.

"A very talented group with one going on to gain dozens of full international caps for Ireland and Matthew may well have got close to that level.

"When Matthew was kicked in the head, he suffered a severe and prolonged concussion which meant he was never able to play rugby again.

"We have come a long way in the 30 years since Matthew's injury with many new protocols, but we need to remain vigilant.

"Regarding the mental health of young people and in particular young men, it continues to be a major concern in society, affecting more and more families.

"We now have provisions in place to help if you feel you need help and want to reach out."

A brass plaque was presented by the club to Patricia to revamp a memorial bench for Matthew at Pagham Harbour.

The bench was placed on the north wall of the harbour after his death in 2010.

Patricia Proctor said: "There is a lyric from a Jerry Lee Lewis song 'give yourself a little time' and having been through this with my son it's what comes to mind when I think back.

"If you are struggling, give yourself some time and speak to people - help is available."

The presentation took place ahead of the Bognor v Chichester rugby fixture. The home team won 30-21.

