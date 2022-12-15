A Bognor Regis school has collected 1,030kg of food donations to help tackle food poverty during the cost of living crisis.

In the run-up to the Christmas season, the Regis School’s Rights Respecting School (RRS) Ambassadors have been collecting food donations for UKHarvest which runs Community Food Hubs for families in need.

As a UNICEF Gold RRS school, students are encouraged to consider how children’s rights are upheld or denied, including the right to nutritious food. The Bognor school’s annual food drive is therefore ba key way it meets its obligations as a Rights Respecting School.

The school’s RRS Ambassadors led the initiative and tasked all students to bring in food to donate to UK Harvest. They then weighed, collected and sorted the food before delivering it to UK Harvest’s warehouse in Donnington as well as the Bognor foodbank. In all, 1,030kg of food was collected.

Lola Kitson, one of the school’s Year 9 RRS Ambassadors, said: “These donations would not have reached people without the help of UK Harvest and the wonderful people who work and volunteer there. UKHarvest is a brilliant organisation which has delivered 8million meals to charities and individuals. It has also saved 2,250 tonnes of food that would have otherwise been thrown away.”

Sarah Morison at UK Harvest, said: “We are so grateful to The Regis School for hosting UKHarvest – we love their enthusiasm and willingness to help. We were really impressed by how organised the ambassadors were and were blown away by the whopping total of 1,030kg of food donated! This equates to 4,114 meals which is fantastic and much needed given the tough winter we are facing.”

