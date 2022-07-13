Bognor Regis student nabs national award for English Literature

Sixth form student Alexia Posrica fought off competition from years 10 to 13 to nab the award and said she was ‘very proud’ of the recognition.

"I am hoping to take English Literature further and I hope that this will help me to do so,” she added. “I am very grateful to both Dr Gates and Ms Dolling for nominating me and doing everything they can to support me.”

Alexia, who is in year 12, was nominated for her ‘flair, commitment and enthusiasm' in literature lessons, as well as a ‘commitment to working independently’.

The Regis School student Alexia Posirca

She earned a grade 9 in English Literature at GCSE and teachers praised her ‘insightful ideas’, claiming she is always willing to share her thoughts and support her classmates.

The Regis School principle David Oakes said: “Alexia’s zeal and dedication to English Literature is clearly visible both in the way she conducts herself in her lessons and in her written work which is consistently completed to the very highest standard. It is excellent to see Alexia’s talent and hard work being honoured on the national stage like this. Congratulations Alexia on this exceptional achievement.”

Alexia and the other winners were presented with an engraved glass award at a special ceremony held at The Queens Hotel in Leeds. The annual Best in Everyone Awards individuals, teams and departments from across the group who have made exceptional contributions to school life.

This includes recognition of exceptional academic, sporting or artistic success, as well as commitment to leadership and service.