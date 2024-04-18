Bognor Regis students take part in pioneering research into children's health

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The national initiative, led by National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) alongside the NHS, Anna Freud and the University of Cambridge, seeks to deepen our understanding of childhood health, and the way diseases develop as children grow into adults.

By exploring the interactions between genetic and environmental factors, the study should give us a deeper understanding of the root causes of immune conditions, diabetes, heart disease, and even certain mental health conditions.

Launched in July last year, it’s the country’s first truly open research project, with more than 5,000 people nationwide already taking part. But students at The Regis School, in Westloats Lane, are leading the way, with 13 students actively participating, and many more enrolled in the D-CYPHR children’s health research programme, which highlights the vital role they can play in research.

Headmaster David Oakes with D-CYPHER staff.

Today (April 17), the students learned even more about the importance of the research itself, during a visit which also involved a presentation about their rights as citizens of the world.

Lucy Theobald, communications coordinator for the campaign said: “The Regis School is a hotspot school for us. Quite a number of children have joined from this area, which is great for us.

"Today is not only about us upskilling them. Every time we go to a school, or run a participation event like this, it’s about us hearing from the young people; their ideas, their thoughts; what they think matters.”

And the young people had plenty to say. Year 10 boys Hayden and Dilshad were very impressed by the scope of the research, and took pride in being at its centre: “It’s good to be part of the research; it shows that we’re a global school. We get to be pioneers.”

Students really engaged with the nature and import of the research, and its potential effects on their own lives.