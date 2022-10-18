Bognor Regis surgery deals with more than 600 calls in a day as Covid takes toll on staff

The surgery, on Pryors Lane, said it is taking patients ‘longer than usual’ to get through via the phonelines because a number of staff were forced to self-isolate due to Covid-19.

The shortfall in staff, which has also been affected by a bout of unrelated illness, has led to changes and cancellations in appointments as receptionists struggled to deal with the increased calls and reduced manpower.

Surgery staff have apologised for and empathised with the ‘frustration’ caused by the shortfall, but made clear the situation is beyond their control.

Grove House Surgery. Photo: Google Maps

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thank you to the majority of patients who have been very kind and understanding,” a spokesperson said.

To find out more about Grove House Surgery, visit grovehouse-surgery.co.uk, visit the surgery Facebook page, or call 01243 265222.

It is also possible to contact Grove House Surgery via email: [email protected]

Read more