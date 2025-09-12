Bognor Regis theatre refurbishment continues to make 'steady progress', Council says

Image: Arun District Council

£15 million works on Bognor’s Alexandra Theatre continue to make ‘steady progress’, according to Arun District Council

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project, which will increase the number of seats in the main auditorium, introduce five new flexible studio spaces, a modern cafe and more, is expected to finish in Mid-2026 and contractors at Neilcott Construction say things are progressing right on schedule.

Recent progress highlights include:

The reinforced concrete slab at first floor level is now being completed in two phases. The first section was successfully poured on 9 September, with the second section scheduled to be poured between 12 and 15 September, subject to weather and site conditions. This is a key structural milestone in shaping the new layout of the building

Shuttering and steel installation: steel reinforcement and shuttering (temporary moulds) were installed in preparation for the first-floor slab pour.

Roof dormer works underway: work has begun on forming the dormers along the west side of the auditorium roof. These features are part of the building's heritage-sensitive reconfiguration and will support ventilation and natural light.

The next steps, meanwhile, include

RC frame: construction of vertical columns and structural walls will progress from the new first-floor slab up to the underside of the roof

ongoing roof works: the team will continue forming the dormers along the west-facing slope of the roof

internal building works to progress: builders will begin works inside the existing building, including the main auditorium and newly created Studio 5 space.

"The project remains on track and continues to be delivered in line with the agreed construction programme. Health and safety standards remain a top priority, and the site continues to operate securely with minimal disruption to the surrounding area,” a spokesperson for Arun District Council said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full project, which started in Spring last year, is intended to improve arts, culture and community offerings throughout Bognor Regis, and Arun District Council says it should work in tandem with ongoing upgrades to the promenade, the Arcade and the now-finished Place St Maur project, to make the town an even more attractive destination for residents and visitors alike.

The £15 million budget was pulled from Arun District Council’s share of the Levelling Up Fund, plus an additional three million from the council itself and a further £94,290 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.