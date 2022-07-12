Bognor Regis Town Council Offices to close early for the rest of the week due to staffing issues

The changes, effective as of today (Tuesday, July 12) mean the council offices will close to the public at 1pm every day.

Instead of reopening from 2.30pm to 5pm like usual, the council offices will instead remain closed for the remainder of the afternoon.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is not expected to change provision of service in any major way, however. A town council spokesperson went on to assure residents that: “the offices will be open in the mornings as usual for phone calls and staff will be contactable, via email, during normal working hours for the duration of the week.

Bognor Regis Town Hall

The change is due to staffing issues beyond the council's control, a spokesperson said.

The announcement was made on the town council’s social media channels yesterday afternoon.

For more, visit Bognor.co.uk