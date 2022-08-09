Bognor Regis Town Council to write letter to Southern Water about sewage

The decision came during a Community Engagement and Environment Committee meeting yesterday (August 8), with members deciding to make their stance on the issue clear.

Addressing the committee, Councillor Jim Brooks said: “I know that of a lot of Arun members have been animated about this. Southern Water representatives have been invited to Zoom meetings, letters have been written and (Bognor Regis MP) Nick Gibb has raised that matter. And if we can add something to the debate, I think we should.”

The decision to write a letter comes a year after Southern Water were fined £90 million after the company was found to be deliberately pouring sewage in the sea.

The Bognor Regis Town Hall

This is the first time the council will have sent correspondence related to Southern Water since 1998, when when members wrote a letter to the Environmental Agency requesting legal action against Southern Water.