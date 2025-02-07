Bognor Regis woman calls for change after garden wall destroyed twice in seven months
Karen Vilday, whose garden wall backs onto the road, said the area is a serious accident waiting to happen, adding that her property isn’t the only one to have been affected by drivers in the area.
"My wall has been knocked down twice in the last seven months, but, beyond that there have been seven or eight accidents along this stretch of road, and a lot of them have involved a vehicle coming off the road and ending up in somebody’s front garden or smashing into somebody else’s boundary wall.”
Her and part of a neighbour’s garden wall were seriously damaged in an incident just last week, on January 30, when a vehicle came off the road and into part of her property. it was just months after a similar incident in June last year, when a car hit the same section of wall and caused even more damage.
She said the incidents have her and other residents fearing for their safety, and want West Sussex County Council, the local authority responsible for maintaining roads and highways, to sit up and take notice.
"We just want to get some support, really. We want the council involved so we can get safety barriers erected in the area – just like the iron railings outside the Pink Pub (the Royal Oak, on neighbouring Chichester Road).
"It’s all about protecting, not just people’s properties, but the pedestrians themselves. Kids that walk up to the garage, my mum walks to my house and, from a safety perspective, it just doesn’t feel safe anymore. It’s going to end up with someone being killed or seriously injured.”
Approached for comment, a spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: “‘We are aware there has been a recent incident at the New Barn Lane junction with Chichester Road in Bognor Regis which has regrettably resulted in damage to a garden wall. We will investigate the cause and consider if there are any appropriate highway measures that can be installed there.’”