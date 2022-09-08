Bognor Rocks fans boost Stonepillow coffers with charity football match

The game was part of a fun day fundraising event that boosted the charity’s coffers by £900 and raised awareness for the organisation’s work, with the mayor of Bognor Regis, Councillor John Barrett on hand to support the initiative.

Louise Lawson, from Bognor Regis Town FC’s Bognor Rocks in the Community (BRIC), said: “It was a big success and well-supported. We raised almost £900 for this fantastic local charity and they are thrilled. Despite the match result – Stonepillow Breen Machines ran out 10-4 winners – we all enjoyed the game.

“There was a fantastic O’Hagan’s BBQ, a penalty shoot-out, fairground stall in the car park, a craft fair with face painting in Seasons and our U16 girls opened their season against Rustington as the warm up – unfortunately they lost. We are grateful to the Mayor of Bognor, who turned up with his wife and chains of office to open proceedings and to present the winners with a trophy. Richard Essen did a very entertaining live match commentary, Ian Guppy dazzled in his brief stint as referee in shocking pink, and Rocks Radio’s Pete Kelly-Sullivan lasted 18 minutes on the pitch in eye-wateringly tight shorts before switching roles with Ian as ref."

Rocks fans boost Stonepillow coffers. Photo: Lyn Philips