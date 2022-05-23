Bognor sea swimmers raise money for struggling families

Vanessa Horstead and Rebecca Hamilton swam from Aldwick beach, raising £410 for children and families living in poverty.

The money will go towards essentials these families might otherwise struggle to buy: food, school uniforms, hot water, and proper heating.

Both women were helped along the way by Clare and Mandy from the Sandy Toed Sea Swimmers, qualified open water coaches who run sea swimming sessions for students across Bognor Regis.

Sea swimmers Nessa Horstead and Rebecca Hamilton

The coaches swan alongside the fundraisers for 75 minutes, covering approximately a mile of the swim.

"It was hard work towards the end, I swear someone kept moving the pier away from us," Mrs Horstead said.

"I've topped up to 5km by walking the dogs after a well-deserved slab of cake.”

The swim was part of a 5km a day challenge with local children’s charity Wave 105 Cash for Kids, Every penny of the money raised will go towards helping concerned local parents clothe and feed their kids.

The appeal is running until the end of May and is set to provide energy grants of £35 per child, which will help ease the financial crisis affecting families across the south.

Local charities, social workers schools and colleges who work with disadvantaged children are also free to apply for the grants, and staff can use the money to buy provisions that they know their young people need.

Sam Tanner, charity manager for Wave 105 Cash for Kids said: “It is a really tough time for some local families and we are really grateful to Vanessa and Rebecca, and to Clare and Mandy from the Sandy Toed Swimmers for helping them with their challenge.”

To support the appeal, visit www.wave105.com/cfkday.

Wave 105 is a grant-giving children’s charity supporting children and struggling families across the South Coast. It has three grant giving rounds a year and gives money to local children living in poverty, with illness or disability, or fleeing from domestic abuse.