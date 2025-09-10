Bognor stabbing: police searching for two men who fled the scene

In the late hours of Tuesday, September 9, an incident at West Street in Bognor was responded to by police.

Photos from Freelance Sussex photographer Eddie Mitchell showed multiple police vehicles on the scene.

Pictures also showed the road in question taped off as authorities deal with the situation.

A statement from Sussex Police read: “Police responded to a report of an altercation in Argyle Road, Bognor, shortly before 10pm on Tuesday, 9 September.

"The incident involved four men, and one man in his 30s sustained injuries consistent with a stabbing.

"He was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

"Two men are believed to have left the scene in the direction of the Esplanade on the seafront and enquiries are ongoing to locate them.

"Officers attended and a cordon was set up near the junction with Bassett Road.

"There will be a heightened police presence in the area while this matter is investigated and to provide reassurance."

Police added that witnesses or anyone with information, including relevant CCTV, mobile phone, dashcam or doorbell footage, is asked to report it to Sussex Police online and quote serial 1484 of 09/09.

