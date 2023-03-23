Edit Account-Sign Out
Bognor ten-year-old to cut and donate hair for Little Princess Trust

A ten-year-old from Bognor is planning to cut her hair off to be made for a wig for children who have been diagnosed with cancer for the Little Princess Trust.

By Sam Pole
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 07:50 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 07:51 GMT

Jessica Miles, Age 10 from Bognor Regis is cutting her hair for The Little Princess Trust to be made into a wig for children who have been diagnosed with cancer.

Jessica has been wanting to cut her hair for about a year and would love to raise as much money for the charity as possible.

The Little Princess Trust provides real hair wigs to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or to other conditions such as Alopecia.

The Little Princess Trust relies on the generosity of its supporters who help the charity give Hair and Hope to so many children and young people with cancer each year.

As of writing, £188 has been raised from its £500 goal.

If you would like to donate visit Jessica’s JustGiving page.

