Jenny Brown

One of the venue’s longest-serving volunteers, Jenny Brown has died aged 76, from cancer.

Chairman of Arun Arts Hazel Latus said: “Jenny was a much-valued colleague and a dear friend to many. She gave so much of her time and energy to the theatre and was a huge part of it. Even having been hospitalised and very poorly, she still insisted on coming in to work over the pantomime season – she refused to miss the theatre’s busiest time of year. A truly wonderful lady, she was brave and stoic to the end and we will miss her beyond measure. Our thoughts are with her family.”

Before joining the Regis Centre community, Jenny contributed to the early development of thousands of local children, working alongside Aunty Betty at the Jubilee Pre-School for more than 25 years. For almost 50 years now, she was fondly remembered across the generations locally as Aunty Jenny.

Jenny began volunteering at The Regis Centre Charity Shop in 2007 and was quickly hooked. She became front of house manager for the Alexandra Theatre and a trustee during her 18 years of dedicated service. She also provided staunch support to the Jubilee Village Hall in Middleton for almost 30 years, serving on the committee and doing a stint as treasurer. She served on the hall’s fete committee too, raising thousands of pounds for charity through the annual raffle.

Joyce Weston, a Jubilee Village Hall colleague, said: “Jenny was a great friend and a wonderful colleague. She did so much for the community and was well known in Bognor Regis. I have so many happy memories of her but, like many people, I will miss her very much.”

Jenny was also previously involved with guiding in the area. Cheryl Moore, who worked alongside Jenny as part of the district’s Friends of Guiding, said: “Jenny was the mainstay of the East District Friends of Guiding. She was a major force in all our fundraising and she helped out in any other way that she could too. She was so loyal and supportive and she always gave her all to everything that she did. I knew her for more than 35 years and I couldn’t have asked for a better friend."